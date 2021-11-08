South Dakota begins accepting applications for medical cannabis card

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has launched its program to begin accepting applications for medical cannabis cards from qualifying patients.

According to an update on the Medical Cannabis in South Dakota website, physicians can now access the medical cannabis patient portal and begin certifying medical cannabis patients.

The South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program also released a step-by-step guide on how patients can start the application process.

STEP ONE: Patient schedules an appointment with their physician

Patient schedules an appointment with their physician STEP TWO: Physician will determine whether the patient would benefit from the therapeutic or palliative use of medical cannabis for their qualifying condition

Physician will determine whether the patient would benefit from the therapeutic or palliative use of medical cannabis for their qualifying condition STEP THREE: Patient receives email to create account on the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Application website

Patient receives email to create account on the STEP FOUR (if applicable): Caregivers will receive an email to create an account on the medical cannabis application website

Caregivers will receive an email to create an account on the medical cannabis application website STEP FIVE: Once the patient or caregiver gets DOH approval, a medical cannabis card will be mailed

In order for a patient to qualify to use medical cannabis, they must have a “debilitating medical condition,” which is defined as “a chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis”.