Rapid City issues more provisional licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City has issued two more provisional licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries.

The two new provisional licenses were issued to Rapid City Cannabis, Inc. and Black Hills Cannabis Care, LLC.

The first provisional license was issued to Puffy’s LLC at its 3310 Cambell Street location.

According to Rapid City officials, South Dakota will conduct a lottery for the city if it issues more than 15 provisional licenses.

This comes as the South Dakota Medical Cannabis Program starts accepting applications for medical cannabis cards. Patients must first be certified by a doctor before they can apply online. Once a patient is approved by the South Dakota Department of Health, they will be mailed a medical cannabis card.

