Rapid City issues first provisional license for a medical cannabis dispensary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City has issued its first provisional license for a medical cannabis dispensary.

The Director of the Finance Department Pauline Sumption says the first provisional license was issued to Puffy’s LLC at its 3310 Cambell Street location.

Sumption says she has received 10-12 applications for medical cannabis dispensaries that she is reviewing. She also says she has to wait for the final Zoning Letter of Compliance before additional provisional licenses can be issued.

On the eastern side of South Dakota, Sioux Falls says it has received zero applications at this point. However, the application submission window doesn’t close until Monday, November 15th at 5 p.m.

According to the city’s zoning and licensing ordinances regulating medical cannabis, there will be a lottery for the selection of the dispensary licenses. The lottery will be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 17th in the Commission Room on the 1st Floor of City Hall.

Sioux Falls has a cap of five medical cannabis dispensaries that can operate in the city.

As for patients applying for a medical cannabis card, the South Dakota Department of Health says the Medical Cannabis Program is in the final stages of testing the online application system. The agency expects it will begin accepting applications from qualifying patients no later than November 8th.