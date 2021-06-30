Preliminary list of conditions for medical cannabis from South Dakota Department of Health

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Department of Health has shared a preliminary list of conditions covered by the state’s medical cannabis program, which goes into effect on July 1.

The list of conditions includes:

Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and positive status for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV);

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease;

Multiple sclerosis (MS);

Cancer associated with severe or chronic pain, nausea or severe vomiting, or cachexia or severe wasting;

Crohn’s disease;

Epilepsy and seizures;

Glaucoma; and

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

These conditions are in addition to the definition of “debilitating medical condition” as passed by the voters in IM 26, which is defined as, “A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis.”

“This preliminary list of conditions meets the definition as passed by the voters, and is a result of feedback the department has already received. A process will be available for South Dakotans to petition to add more conditions to this list in the future,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a news release on the list of conditions.

Voters passed IM 26 last November.