Native Nations Cannabis opens in Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) – Medical marijuana is now legal in South Dakota. Thursday morning the state’s first dispensary opened – Native Nations Cannabis on the Flandreau Santee Sioux Reservation.

Ahead of Thursday’s grand opening, a blessing and ribbon cutting were held outside the dispensary. Dozens of people were there.

Jonathan Schrader, Sr., was the first to buy medical cannabis products from the dispensary in Flandreau.

“I suffer from depression, I lost my daughter a few years ago,” Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe trustee, Jonathan Schrader, Sr. said. “It doesn’t feel real yet really because I figured the state of South Dakota would be the last.”

Randy Jensen came up from Yankton today to make a purchase.

“I’ve got four ruptured disks in my back and I have rheumatoid arthritis, so it’s going to help,” Randy Jensen said.

Inside the dispensary are four counters where people can select which medical marijuana products they’d like to buy.

To buy anything, you need a medical marijuana card, which the Tribe issues. You also need to meet the requirements of the Tribe’s medical cannabis ordinance. The Tribe will also honor cards issued by other states.

“It’s pretty exciting, it’s been a long process, roller coaster of emotions, and a process to get to this point, we are excited that it is going and we are able to provide medicine for people,” tribe president, Tony Reider said.

“It’s a very exciting time, not only for our tribe but Indian Country, this will be an economic impact for not only our tribe but Indian Country and the state as well,” Schrader said.

The state released a preliminary list of conditions that will qualify for medical marijuana. So far, the list includes conditions such as seizures, cancer and MS. The state health department is expected to add conditions as people apply for medical marijuana cards.