Medical marijuana ordinances up for discussion by Sioux Falls City Council

South Dakota Marijuana

by: Alexa Olsen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council will hear a second reading of two ordinances dealing with medical marijuana licensing and zoning in the city at the Tuesday evening meeting.

One ordinance includes a limit of five medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. The other says dispensaries must be 1,000 feet away from ‘sensitive land uses’ like schools, churches and day cares.

