Medical cannabis dispensary applications available for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana dispensary applications are now available in Sioux Falls. The three-page application is available online, and it outlines exactly what prospective owners need to do to own and operate a store in Sioux Falls.

Prospective medical marijuana dispensary owners got their first look at the application process this week in Sioux Falls. The city wanted to get the application out there so those interested can get started on what could be a complicated process.

For instance, prospective owners must undergo a background check. This could take time.

They must also come up with a security plan for the business and a plan for odor control. The path to a medical marijuana license in Sioux Falls is going to be long, full of obstacles, and somewhat expensive.

Applicants must provide two separate checks: one for $25,000 for the application fee and another for $50,000 for the licensing fee.

“The application window will be soon,” said City Attorney, Stacy Kooistra.

He says they continue to work closely with the state to get everything ironed out.

“We want to make sure when we open the window that everything is in place so it can be again as secure a process and as fair a process for everyone,” said Kooistra.

Emmet Reistroffer will be one of those people filling out an application. He says he is talking with city leaders about making sure people with lots of money can’t put in multiple applications for a single location. He believes closing that loophole could bring the possible applications down from hundreds to 20 or 30.

“If you are serious and you’ve got good plans in place, I want everyone to have a good even playing field we don’t want it to come down to who has the most money, gets the most raffle tickets, we would like to see some limit so everybody can have a fair shot at this and if you are lucky you get a license and move

Kooistra says once the applications are secured, then the lottery will take place at some point, likely through a randomized drawing process. In the end, 5 businesses, the limit set by the city council, will be allowed to dispense medical marijuana in the city of Sioux Falls.

If you would like to see an application, they are available on the city’s website.