Mayor TenHaken proposes 5 medical marijuana dispensaries for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five medical marijuana dispensaries will be allowed in Sioux Falls city limits, Mayor Paul TenHaken announced on Thursday.

According to a release sent to KELOLAND News, the city will allow no more than 5 dispensaries to ensure access across the city for those seeking medical marijuana.

“This approach does two things. First, it honors the intent of the voters to provide access to medical cannabis within a municipality,” Mayor TenHaken said. “Second, it provides us an opportunity to learn from and react to the impacts that medical cannabis will have on our community, knowing that we are able to consider expansion of the total number of medical cannabis dispensaries in the future.”

Mayor TenHaken compared the plan for the city of Sioux Falls to the implementation of medical marijuana in North Dakota where only 8 dispensaries are available state-wide.

The next step is for the Sioux Falls City Council to approve the mayor’s proposed licensing ordinance.