Inside KELOLAND: Medical marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In just a few days, Initiated Measure 26, which legalizes medical marijuana, takes effect in South Dakota.

On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, we’re talking with the state Department of Health and the sponsor of IM 26 about the latest on the medical marijuana program and what will happen on July 1st when the initiated measure takes effect.

Governor Kristi Noem recently released an ad letting South Dakotans know that everything for medical marijuana is on schedule.

“Throughout the rules and the public input process, the departments of education and health have been careful in their approach. Other states have made mistakes that we do not want to repeat,” Gov. Noem said.

She also says the state is committed to starting a medical marijuana program as quickly and responsibly as possible.

While medical marijuana goes into effect on July 1, recreational marijuana is still tied up in the Supreme Court awaiting a decision to assess whether it will become law.