Inside KELOLAND: Legalized Medical Marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a moment many people were waiting for. The legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota. Passed by voters, the law took effect on July 1st.
On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we take you on a tour of the state’s first dispensary, show you where future stores could go and talk with Governor Kristi Noem about the future of recreational marijuana in the state.
- Native Nations Cannabis opens in Flandreau
- Implementing IM 26: Governor, author share different views on the timeline
- ‘There’s a lot of gray area’: How will authorities enforce medical marijuana in South Dakota?
- South Dakota Highway Patrol releases framework for medical marijuana, Gov. Noem gives her support
- Preliminary list of conditions for medical cannabis from South Dakota Department of Health
- Governor Noem on Amendment A and the future of recreational marijuana in South Dakota