Inside KELOLAND: Legalized Medical Marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a moment many people were waiting for. The legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota. Passed by voters, the law took effect on July 1st.

On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we take you on a tour of the state’s first dispensary, show you where future stores could go and talk with Governor Kristi Noem about the future of recreational marijuana in the state.