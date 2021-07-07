IM 26 Task Force meets to discuss rules, regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Initiated Measure 26 task force met this morning to discuss rules and regulations regarding medical marijuana in South Dakota.

The meeting covered where a dispensary can be, how many can be there and how to regulate licensing were some of the topics discussed by the IM 26 task force for medical marijuana.

All of which will impact the community, and potential small business owners of dispensaries.

“Some of the big takeaways would be capping licensing. There’s inadvertent effects of capping licensing. And when you do that or having high licensing fees, you end up selling to big cannabis. I don’t think that holds out to South Dakota values to selling out to big industries,” Kittrick Jeffries said.

South Dakota native Kittrick Jeffries is an advocate for medical marijuana with Dakota Cannabis Consulting. He’s been lobbying across the state for the past several weeks sharing statistics on what other states have seen work, and fail — including whether to deem marijuana an agricultural product like hemp.

“Marijuana and hemp all comes from the same family of cannabis. The only difference is an arbitrary number of 0.3% THC. So to consider cannabis, not an agricultural product, I think is just a misstatement. It needs to be considered ag,” Jeffries said.

While much is still unclear on what medical marijuana in South Dakota will look like, what is clear is that rolling out rules and regulations will be met with a conservative and cautious approach.

“I think the biggest thing is that you’re going to see things go really slow because businesses are going to take a while to open up no matter where they’re located, because they’re not going to be able to even get a license until October 1st,” Greg Neitzert said.

October 4th is when the task force is preparing to have more solid rules and regulations laid out.

“The state needs to, promulgate their rules, which will dictate how businesses will run and businesses can’t get a license until that happens. So, on a local level, we need to pass ordinances that would regulate how the businesses are going to operate, where they can be smoking regulations, potentially odor regulations, everything related to marijuana,” Neitzert said.