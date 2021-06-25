Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe plans to open cannabis dispensary next week

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — The Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary is expected to open on July 1.

The business is located on the Flandreau Santee Sioux Reservation.

The Tribe has been preparing for months for the anticipated opening date, according to a news release from the Tribe.

First sales of cannabis products will to individuals who meet the requirements of the

Tribe’s medical cannabis ordinance.

Medical clients qualify for licenses if they have:

(a) A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces

one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating

pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including,

those characteristic of multiple sclerosis; or

(b) Any condition that, in the opinion of a practitioner, a patient would likely benefit

from the use of marijuana, including, but not limited to:

(1) Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

(2) Anorexia

(3) Arthritis

(4) Cancer

(5) Glaucoma

(6) Migraine

The Tribe will also honor validly issued medical marijuana cards issued by other tribes, states, territories, or countries. The cost of the license will be $50.

If the South Dakota Supreme Court issues a decision regarding the constitutionality of Amendment A, and

determines that adult use of recreational marijuana in the state is permitted, the Tribe will sell cannabis products to anyone over the age of 21 in accordance with the Tribe’s ordinance.