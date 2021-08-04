Discussions still happening surrounding medical marijuana in S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There could be another twist for the legalization of medical marijuana in South Dakota. Three workgroups – made up of lawmakers – are privately working on potential changes to Initiated measure 26 and could present new legislation this November.

While this dispensary in Flandreau has been up and running since July 1st, lawmakers in Pierre are still discussing how the medical marijuana program will look for the rest of the state.

Nearly 70 percent of voters passed Initiated Measure 26 last November.

At the end of June, the South Dakota Department of Health released a draft document detailing the proposed rules for the medical marijuana program.

Since then, the legislature’s Medical Marijuana subcommittee has met publicly to look over those rules. But lawmakers are also divided into three smaller workgroups. Those meetings are not public. We’re told they’re looking at dispensaries, medical issues and law enforcement..

If the subcommittee comes up with legislation to change Initiated Measure 26, lawmakers could act on it on November 9th. That’s when legislators will be back at the Capital for a special session to draw district boundaries.

That’s also 9 days before the state plans to issue medical marijuana cards.

The state health secretary told the subcommittee Wednesday that changes have already been made to the proposed rules, such as the adjusting who qualifies for a medical marijuana card. A public hearing on the proposed rules is scheduled for August 18.