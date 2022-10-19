SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are less than three weeks from the November election, when South Dakotans will once again decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Supporters and opponents are both using research to support their views, research that doesn’t always match up.

You may have seen the ad describing the negative effects the legalization of marijuana will have on South Dakota.

However, the ad includes no sources for the claims made and does not specifically mention marijuana.

“The challenge of course is when you have a 30 second ad, to try and do what you can to try and communicate to people,” Head of Protecting South Dakota Kids, Jim Kinyon said.

Kinyon, says the ad is meant to reference the research provided on their website. Although the site is not mentioned in the ad.

“I’m doing the best I can to provide sources and resources for people to make a good decision on this but in the only 30 second ad that I can place across the whole state, I’m doing my best to inform people what the consequences of passing this drug will be in our state,” Kinyon said.

On the other side of the debate, the website supporting IM 27 cites resources and surveys that are missing data from certain Colorado school districts.

“I do not think we should discredit the Colorado Department of Health surveys and research just because it doesn’t cover every single school district in the state. It’s still a survey done every two years looking at an array of health factors for teens, covering tens of thousands of students,” Yes on 27 campaign director, Matthew Schweich said.

Schweich says they are using 10 years of data across more than a dozen states.

“If there was serious negative effects of legalization we would be hearing about that from the other 19 states. Instead, all these states are moving forward maintaining their legalization policies,” Schweich said.