Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota hosts stakeholder event

Starting Wednesday and going trough Thursday, the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota will hold a stakeholder conference. It will be held at the Cedar Shore Resort and Conference Center in Chamberlain.

The conference will provide an opportunity to weigh in on changes for the Department of Health’s rules on marijuana. Groups will be discussing cultivation, retail, testing, product manufacturing, patients and physicians, and tribes.

