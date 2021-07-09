Attorney General backs Highway Patrol’s implementation plan for IM 26

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Office of the South Dakota Attorney General says it agrees with the Highway Patrol’s framework for implementation of Initiated Measure 26, which legalizes medical marijuana.

The guideline says the Highway Patrol will not arrest South Dakota residents for possession as long as they have no more than 3 ounces, have a medical cannabis card issued by another state or is an enrolled tribal member with a valid card issued by their tribe.

Since the state will not be issuing cards until November, this means the only people who can legally possess medical marijuana in South Dakota are card-holding, enrolled members of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and residents of other states who have a card from their own state.

Those without a card won’t necessarily be arrested, but they will need to provide proof of a medical condition. Decision on prosecution will be up to local state’s attorneys.