Associated School Boards of S.D. drafts marijuana policy for schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Associated School Boards of South Dakota drew up a sample policy for schools to use and modify as they see fit.

“It’s new, we’ve not done this before. I think we’re just taking baby steps to understand how this works,” said Wade Pogany with the Associated School boards of South Dakota.

“We’re going to have a policy that will allow for people to come in and provide the medical marijuana to the student that may need it. We’re not going to have our staff do it,” said Brooking Superintendent Klint Willert.

Parents, guardians or medical people will have to dispense the medical marijuana and it cannot be stored on school property.