A look inside the Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Two days before South Dakota’s first medical marijuana dispensary is expected to open, the Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe hosted a tour of the facility.

The tribe announced plans to open the dispensary last week. The Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary is expected to open on July 1. The building is a former police station.

KELOLAND.com Original reporter Jacob Newton joined KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald on the tour. Follow along with him on his Twitter feed.

@keloland @KELOSarahM and I are in Flandreau about to tour the location of South Dakota’s first medical #dispensary, housed in a former police station.

@keloland our first peek at the Tribe’s cultivation facility!

@keloland @KELOSarahM getting a look at the grow operation

Native Nations COO explains the grow operation. Says there are about 10,000 plants in the building.

Workers trim the plants within the facility @keloland

Originally tweeted by Jacob Newton (@JacobWNewton) on June 29, 2021.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told KELOLAND News she was aware of the medical marijuana programs with tribes. She called it a legal complication.

