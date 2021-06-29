A look inside the Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Two days before South Dakota’s first medical marijuana dispensary is expected to open, the Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe hosted a tour of the facility.

The tribe announced plans to open the dispensary last week. The Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary is expected to open on July 1. The building is a former police station.

@keloland @KELOSarahM and I are in Flandreau about to tour the location of South Dakota’s first medical #dispensary, housed in a former police station.

@keloland our first peek at the Tribe’s cultivation facility!

@keloland @KELOSarahM getting a look at the grow operation

Native Nations COO explains the grow operation. Says there are about 10,000 plants in the building.

Workers trim the plants within the facility @keloland

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told KELOLAND News she was aware of the medical marijuana programs with tribes. She called it a legal complication.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told KELOLAND News she was aware of the medical marijuana programs with tribes. She called it a legal complication.