SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What started as a simple phone call turned into one man recovering three of his father’s military medals. The late Harry Greenstein immigrated from Russia and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1918. He served in World War I before being honorably discharged in 1919 when he was wounded. Thursday, Greenstein’s family and friends gathered to honor his service, including his son Joel, who made the initial contact with Senator Mike Rounds’ office to help find his father’s lost medals. A small crowd attended the ceremony at the Military Heritage Alliance this morning.

“I started this journey in July of 2020, signed an affidavit giving them power of attorney, and they have worked for three and one-half years,” Joel Greene said.

Three and a half years- all to recover Greenstein’s three lost medals – one being the Purple Heart. Greenstein was injured by artillery and mustard gas while fighting on the front lines in France.

“This is something that we could not have a country today if it weren’t for the sacrifices of these folks who put themselves in that position,” Senator Mike Rounds said. “When he survived, he came home. He wanted to become a citizen of the United States of America, a country he had already fought to defend. What a powerful message that is to the rest of us. We are a nation of immigrants, and sometimes we have to be reminded where we all have come from.”

Greene says finding military records from World War I added to the challenge.

“Halfway into this journey, the National Archives rejected the request for the replacement of these medals, and we never gave up. Senator Rounds’ office never gave up, and that’s why we are all here today,” said Greene.

The Purple Heart is awarded to military members wounded while serving, and Greene says he’s incredibly inspired by his father’s bravery.

“Think of all the people that were willing to do the same thing that my dad did and unfortunately died in France and never made it. And my father made it. That means a lot,” says Greene.