South Dakota man pleads not guilty to murder; bond reduced

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man charged with shooting and killing a man who was in a relationship with his daughter has pleaded not guilty. The reports say 48-year-old Jarrett Jones of Bath appeared in court on Friday and asked for a jury trial.

A judge also reduced Jones’ $1 million bond to $400,000. Jones is accused of killing 28-year-old Jon Schumacher on Jan. 2. Defense attorney Marshall Lovrien said Schumacher was in a relationship with Jones’ daughter and had made threats against her.

According to court records, Jones’ daughter showed investigators photos of bruises she received from Schumacher.

