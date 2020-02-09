Live Now
LIVESTREAMING from the 2020 Pentagon High School Basketball Classic

South Dakota man pleads not guilty to murder; bond reduced

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man charged with shooting and killing a man who was in a relationship with his daughter has pleaded not guilty. The reports say 48-year-old Jarrett Jones of Bath appeared in court on Friday and asked for a jury trial.

A judge also reduced Jones’ $1 million bond to $400,000. Jones is accused of killing 28-year-old Jon Schumacher on Jan. 2. Defense attorney Marshall Lovrien said Schumacher was in a relationship with Jones’ daughter and had made threats against her.

According to court records, Jones’ daughter showed investigators photos of bruises she received from Schumacher. 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests