South Dakota man injured in home furnace explosion

BUTLER, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a South Dakota man was taken to a Minnesota burn center after he was injured in an explosion at this home.

Day County Sheriff Ryan Rucktaeschel says the Butler man was trying to light his furnace Thursday morning when something went wrong.

The unidentified man was the only one home at the time. The sheriff says the man was first taken to a hospital in Webster and then transported to a burn center in Minnesota. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the house, including blown-out windows. Area residents helped board up the house.