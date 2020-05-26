South Dakota man falls victim to phone scam

A man from Scotland, South Dakota is out $300 after falling victim to a phone scam.



Sunday afternoon the man got a call from someone claiming to be with Sioux Falls Police Department. The caller told the man there were some charges he needed to pay for a crime and he needed to set up a payment plan.

The man sent money through Google Pay… but when things didn’t add up he called Sioux Falls police.

“If people get a phone call from somebody that claims to be from law enforcement and that they need to make some payment, get a contact name, get a contact phone number, and do your own checking, find out the direct number to that police department or sheriff’s office, call them to verify that information,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens says law enforcement will not take payment over the phone, through gift cards, or services like Google Pay.