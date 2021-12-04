South Dakota man charged in Jan. 6 riot

James Haffner at the Jan. 6. Riot | Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Justice Department

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol.

53-year-old James Haffner was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, among other offenses, the Department of Justice has announced. He was arrested in Pennington County and appeared in court on Wednesday.

According to court papers, Haffner lived near Seattle on January 6. Soon after, his South Dakota driver’s license photo was taken. He now lives near Sturgis.

James Haffner pictured at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally | Photo Courtesy of the U.S. Justice Department

According to court papers, Haffner allegedly helped break down barricades near the capitol and “sprayed an aerosol substance” toward U.S. Capitol Police who were trying to guard Capitol doors.

