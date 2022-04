SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warns of mass overdoses involving fentanyl, another South Dakota man is charged with selling the drug.

The case against Jeremy James Simon dates back to September.

Court papers say that’s when he sold the drug to someone, and the buyer suffered a serious injury.

Simon recently made his first federal appearance and is currently in the Minnehaha County jail.