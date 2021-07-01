South Dakota man arrested in sex trafficking investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man is facing charges in Nebraska, accused in a sex trafficking case involving minors.

The Omaha Police Department issued an arrest warrant on June 11 for 38-year-old David Forman of Flandreau.

The warrant cites two counts of labor or sex trafficking of a minor in December of 2020.

According to court documents, Forman was arrested in Moody County on June 22.

A news outlet in Omaha says Forman is connected to a sex trafficking ring in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area.