South Dakota man arrested in sex trafficking investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man is facing charges in Nebraska, accused in a sex trafficking case involving minors.

The Omaha Police Department issued an arrest warrant on June 11 for 38-year-old David Forman of Flandreau.

The warrant cites two counts of labor or sex trafficking of a minor in December of 2020.

According to court documents, Forman was arrested in Moody County on June 22.

A news outlet in Omaha says Forman is connected to a sex trafficking ring in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 