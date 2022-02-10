LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities arrested a South Dakota man after a pursuit ended in Iowa.

According to a press release, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit that entered Lyon County from South Dakota, which South Dakota terminated.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s started the pursuit again near the intersection of Highway 9 and Dipper Avenue. They deployed stop sticks east of Garfield Avenue on Highway 9 where it came to a stop on 120th Street north of Rock Rapids, Iowa.

The driver was identified as Wacinhin Waste Win Rae Bearstops, 31, of Pierre, South Dakota.

Bearstops was arrested and charged with eluding while participating in a felony, second-degree theft, fifth-degree theft, reckless driving, possession of controlled substance – marijuana 1st, possession of drug paraphernalia and five other traffic offenses. He was housed at the Lyon County Jail.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Sioux Falls Police Department and Trackside Towing out of Alvord.