SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Deadwood man admits to downloading more than 8,000 images of child pornography.

Dean Schallenkamp has signed documents saying he will plead guilty to receiving the illegal images.

Court papers say he’d been downloading pictures and video since 2011. Once he enters the plea, he faces 5 to 20 years in federal prison.