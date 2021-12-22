South Dakota man accused of sexually exploiting a minor appears in court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Allen, South Dakota man appeared in federal court this afternoon, accused of sexually exploiting a minor.

Authorities say Stacey Garnette had sex with a girl between May 2018 and January 2019.

Investigators also say the two exchanged sexually explicit videos with each other on Facebook Messenger.

Authorities say Garnette worked at the Red Cloud Indian School and volunteered for the girls’ basketball team.

Court documents say the relationship started when the girl was 14 years old and Garnette was 39.