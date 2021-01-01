South Dakota makes another increase in minimum wage

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will increase its minimum wage this year.

According to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation, beginning Jan. 1, the minimum wage for non-tipped employees in South Dakota will be $9.45 per hour. The prior wage was $9.30 per hour.

Also, the hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will be no less than $4.725 per hour. The employer must make sure the employees receive no less than the current minimum wage and must keep a record of all tips received by employee. The prior wage was $4.65 per hour.

South Dakota’s non-tipped minimum wage will be adjusted on an annual basis, increasing at the same rate as the cost of living as measured in the Consumer Price Index published by the U.S. Department of Labor. The amount of the increase will be rounded up to the nearest 5 cents. The minimum wage cannot decrease.