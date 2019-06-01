South Dakota Lutherans Choosing New Bishop

Copyright by KELO - All rights reserved bible-church-generic-christianity

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- Hundreds of South Dakota Lutherans are gathering in Sioux Falls to pick a new leader.

More than 500 voting members of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will elect their next bishop Saturday.

Seven candidates are on the ballot.

The person with the most votes will replace current Bishop Dave Zellmer, whose term expires this year.

The ELCA represents 205 congregations across South Dakota.

