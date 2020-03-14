1  of  41
South Dakota legislature wraps up session by passing a state budget

PIERRE, SD (Associated Press) — The South Dakota Legislature has approved a 2% boost to funding for salary for teachers, state employees and people who work for nonprofits with government funding as it passed a budget that will start in July.

Lawmakers also have money left over to fund a hemp program, build several university buildings and send a bit of money to counties to repair aging bridges.

The Legislature met into the night as they completed the main part of the session for the year.

The budget-making process was contentious at times, but in the end lawmakers have passed a balanced budget for the 131st year.

