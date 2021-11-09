South Dakota Legislature to determine fate of AG Ravnsborg

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers met in a special session on redistricting in Pierre Monday morning, but did not reach an agreement. The redistricting debate could continue Tuesday morning– but the main event is the start of a historic process in Pierre.

A Special Investigative Committee will decide whether South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg committed any impeachable offenses on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever, or during the investigation that followed.

The investigative committee will meet at 10 a.m. The group is made up of eight lawmakers and the speaker of the house.

They’ll look at evidence and decide whether Ravnsborg committed an impeachable offense. If the answer is yes, the process would then go to the full House of Representatives.

It would take a simple majority for the house to pass the Articles of Impeachment. If that happens, it would likely go to the senate right before the 2022 session.

