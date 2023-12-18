SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The affordability and availability of child care is in focus following Apple Tree’s plan to close three Children’s Centers in Sioux Falls.

Following South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget address on Dec. 5, Republican Sen. Tim Reed of Brookings brought up child care in an interview with KELOLAND News.

“We’re trying to increase the capacity of child care, so again it’s a workforce issue,” Reed said. “We’re trying to get more parents into the workforce, and with that we need more child care, ’cause we know that there are parents that are staying out of the workforce ’cause they don’t have child care.”

Republican Sen. Casey Crabtree of the Madison area is looking at the child care issue in the context of the economy and families.

“It’s really about gathering the data on that to understand where we’re at and where we’re going,” Crabtree said. “I want to be clear on a few things with you, Dan. When we talk about this subject, certainly from the Senate Republicans, we’re really looking at this from a workforce issue.”

Democratic Rep. Linda Duba of Sioux Falls also brings up the need for data.

“We’re in a crisis mode, and if we’re going to go out and advertise to invite people to come to our state to work, we need to have a place that is a quality place, we need to have places and options for families that move here,” Duba said.

“What we need, if we’re going to have high-quality affordable child care that pays a living wage, the state has to step up, right,” Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls said. “Parents have to do their part, businesses have to be, do their part, but the state needs to also be a partner in this.”

KELOLAND News reached out to Noem’s office Monday morning and requested an interview with her about child care but received no response.

KELOLAND News also contacted Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken’s office and requested an on-camera interview with him on the topic; instead, we were sent the following statement: