South Dakota lawmakers begin redistricting amid uncertainty

Related Content Airbase will get money from SD lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers are taking their initial steps to redraw legislative districts. But they have been warned they will likely be working on a tight timeline and with census data that is less accurate than in previous years.

Lawmakers held their initial meeting in the nearly year-long process to discuss a timeline and potential pitfalls for redistricting.

The U.S. Census Bureau says it won’t be delivering data used for redrawing districts until the end of September. Instead of the months that lawmakers have had in previous years to pore over census data, they will only have weeks to meet a Dec. 1 deadline.