SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Prosecutors in New York have announced an indictment against former President Donald Trump stemming from alleged hush-money payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

In the wake of the announcement of the indictment, some national Republicans across the country have been very outspoken about their feelings regarding the investigation, the indictment, and those involved.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KELOLAND News on Friday reached out to South Dakota’s representatives in Washington, Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, and Rep. Dusty Johnson for their thoughts on the indictment.

Rep. Dusty Johnson

Unlike some national Republicans, Johnson refrained from offering an opinion on the indictment or the investigation that led to it on Friday.

In an emailed statement from Rep. Johnson’s office, KELOLAND News was told that Johnson will not be commenting on the case until the charges are unsealed, and he’s had time to review them.

Sen. Mike Rounds

Rounds as well did not seek to provide his thoughts on the indictment, seemingly due to the unknown nature of the exact charges.

He did however offer thoughts in an emailed statement on the environment surrounding the announcement, criticizing the media landscape’s handling of the affair thus far.

The whole story line here reads like a soap opera. You can’t make this stuff up. Regardless of your political position or perspective, these headlines are distasteful. The political optics are disturbing. At this time, the indictment is sealed. The American people don’t even know what the charges are.

Statement from Sen. Mike Rounds

Sen. John Thune

KELOLAND News has been in contact with Thune’s office, though an official statement has not been given at this time.