South Dakota lawmaker contracts COVID-19 after Pierre trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota state lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus days after visiting Gov. Kristi Noem’s mansion and attending the governor’s budget speech at the Legislature.

Sen. Helene Duhamel, a Republican from Rapid City, became ill and tested positive on Wednesday, the day after she was in Pierre meeting with lawmakers.

Duhamel also attended a dinner on Monday night at the governor’s residence and posed in a photo with Noem and other women lawmakers at the Capitol. None wore masks in the photo, which Noem posted on social media.

Duhamel posted a maskless photo on Facebook from the day of the budget address.

Record number of Republican women in the South Dakota legislature! I can't wait to work with you all. pic.twitter.com/Kpa8Il6MTv — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 9, 2020