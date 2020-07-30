South Dakota Law Enforcement, Avera announce ‘Virtual Crisis Care program’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Mental health resources for 23 South Dakota counties are getting a large boost.

On Thursday, the South Dakota Unified Judicial System, Avera eCARE, and the Helmsley Charitable Trust in collaboration with the South Dakota Sheriffs’ Association and community mental health centers announced the launch of the “Virtual Crisis Care Program.”

Funding from the program was helped by a $1 million grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

Under the pilot program, mental health professionals will help law enforcement and court services to “de-escalate, assess, and stabilize those in a crisis and arrange for their follow-up care with local community mental health centers.”

In a news release, officials said the program will work through video conference on a tablet.

“Using video conferencing via a tablet with Avera eCARE in Sioux Falls, individuals will receive only the level of care they need, officers will receive help with complex mental health issues they are often not specifically trained to handle, and taxpayers will benefit from fewer costly mental health holds, transports, and hospitalizations,” the news release stated.

The program will run through 2021 and will work to prove effectiveness and efficiencies with the goal to expand statewide. State Court System administrator Greg Sattizahn said the Legislature would be asked to fund the project after the $1 million is spent.

“This will be an asset for law enforcement who suspect someone may have a mental health issue and for probation officers monitoring people after sentencing,” South Dakota Chief Justice David Gilbertson said in a news release.

Gilberston has championed efforts to integrate technology to better serve individuals with mental health issues.

“If we could give access to mental health expertise to professionals throughout the system from attorneys to judges, it could revolutionize the South Dakota criminal justice system,” he said.

KELOLAND Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer is at Thursday’s announcement in Pierre and will have more coverage online and on-air.