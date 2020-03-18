South Dakota Labor Department accepting school unemployment claims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Labor Department is now accepting unemployment claims from school employees who are not able to work due to COVID-19.

If a school worker is not being paid while at home, they may be eligible for unemployment benefits. If a worker is approved, they will not be required to seek work each week while receiving benefits.

People who are being paid to work from home or those receiving paid sick or vacation leave are not eligible for unemployment compensation benefits.

For more information check the Department of Labor website at this link.