South Dakota joins Texas election lawsuit

The South Dakota Attorney General’s office announced on Wednesday that they have joined the lawsuit of State of Texas vs. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan, and State of Wisconsin.

The AG’s office released this statement on Wednesday:

The State of South Dakota believes in free and fair elections. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails from concerned citizens and we have listened to our constituents and voters. That is why South Dakota has, today, joined the Amicus Brief of the State of Missouri in support of State of Texas v Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, State of Georgia, State of Michigan, and State of Wisconsin.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his campaign will join the improbable case before the Supreme Court challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost as he tries to look past the justices’ rejection of a last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory

The suit from the Texas Attorney General, Republican Ken Paxton, demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated. That’s enough, if set aside, to swing the election to Trump. Paxton’s suit repeats a litany of false, disproven and unsupported allegations about mail-in ballots and voting in the four battlegrounds.