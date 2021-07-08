South Dakota joins 35 states in lawsuit against Google

FILE – This March 19, 2018 file photo shows the Google app on an iPad in Baltimore. Dozens of states are taking aim at Google in an escalating legal offensive on Big Tech. This time it’s a lawsuit targeting the Google’s Play store, where consumers download most of the apps designed for the Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones. The complaint filed late Wednesday, July 7, 2021 represents the fourth major antitrust filed against Google by government agencies across the U.S. since last October. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota, 35 states and the District of Columbia have joined to file an antitrust lawsuit against tech company Google.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced South Dakota joined the lawsuit Utah v. Google, which alleges exclusionary conduct related to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing.

The news release says the lawsuit is co-led by AG’s in Utah, New York, Tennessee and North Carolina.

The filing says other developers are forced to pay “extravagant” commission fees in order to have access to most android users. You can see the full lawsuit news release attached below.

Google told CBS News in a statement denouncing the case “meritless lawsuit that ignores Android’s openness.”