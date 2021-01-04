South Dakota is one of the leading states in the nation when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations

South Dakota is one of the states leading the nation in vaccinations against COVID-19.

That was one of the highlights at today’s city briefing on COVID numbers.

The other highlight pertains to active new cases and hospitalizations, those numbers are dramatically down from one month ago.

The COVID-19 vaccinations have been a smooth process so far according to health officials.

“I think, as South Dakotans, we should be very proud of our state; we are ranking in the top 2 or 3 states nationally on the percentage of the population that we’ve vaccinated so far,” Dr. David Basel of Avera Health said.

Hospitals have been vaccinating about 2,500 people per week since they started three weeks ago, most of them healthcare and frontline workers.

They are categorized in groups of 1A, 1B and 1C.

“Within the next two weeks, we will be moving into 1D, which is a pretty big category.

It’ll include those over the age of 65 and those with chronic medical conditions in education, congregate living settings, so that’s going to be a big group when you got all the elderly in there,” Dr. Basel said.

“In the last few weeks, we’ve given out 8,200 vaccinations and about 3,000 of those have been outside of Sioux Falls to various counties, not only on the eastern part of the state, but some in the western part of the state as well,” Dr. Mike Wilde of Sanford Health said.

In Sioux Falls, as far as active cases and hospitalizations go, the numbers continue to trend downward.

As of today, there were 1,957 active cases. That’s down from 5,000 four weeks ago. Hospitalizations are also down by 50%.

“Those are good trends, those trends, like I said are due to a variety of reasons one of which is just smart actions by our residents, mask-wearing, social distancing and taking it seriously over the holidays,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Health professionals also want you to know something else about the vaccinations as more and more people will be rolling up their sleeves.

“Once you have the vaccine that doesn’t give you a ‘get out of COVID free card,” Dr. Basel said.

Dr. Basel says, you’ll be protected against the virus, but it’ll take time for the vaccine to kick in, so you could still be contagious and possibly transmit it to others.

Doctors say, young healthy people, shouldn’t expect to get the vaccine until sometime in the spring.