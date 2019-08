SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A South Dakota prison inmate has died.

The state Department of Corrections says Charles Dammann passed away on Sunday, August 18, following an extended illness. At the time, he was staying in a comfort care setting at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Dammann, 65, was serving time for first-degree rape from Codington County.