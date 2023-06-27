SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get ready to hear more pops, bangs, and whistles in KELOLAND.

In-state firework sales started on Tuesday in South Dakota.

The 4th of July is a week away, and people are getting ready to celebrate.

Glen Holsather stopped at Pyro City Fireworks near the Tea Exit Tuesday morning to stock up for the holiday.

“I’ve got the big box here, it’s got a lot of aerials in it and some showering ones and some Roman candles and some snaps and stuff like that,” Holsather said.

Here’s some good news for people shopping for fireworks. They may find more selection this year.

“We’re really fortunate this year. This is the first year in about three years that we have a lot of new product. We have supply chains just like every other industry out there last couple of years, but this year things have leveled out,” Pyro City Fireworks owner Kevin Lorenzen said.

Customers may also get to keep a little extra money in their pockets.

“Our freight went down so dramatically where we were able to pass those savings onto the consumer,” Lorenzen said.

While the explosion of sparks and colors can be mesmerizing, be sure to keep safety top of mind.

“A little common sense goes a long ways, but also a garden hose and a bucket of water to make sure you keep everything safe goes a long ways,” Lorenzen said.

In-state fireworks sales end on July 5th.

Before you light off fireworks, check the rules in your area.

For example, you cannot shoot off fireworks within Sioux Falls City limits, except for things like snakes and sparklers.