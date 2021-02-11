South Dakota House GOP unlikely to change mask policy despite positive tests

PIERRE, SD (KELO) — Some South Dakota lawmakers are calling on all legislators to mask-up after new cases of COVID-19 have turned up at the Capitol. At least four lawmakers tested positive this week. And that’s prompting Democrats to ask that masks become mandatory in the House, like they already are in the Senate. But House Republicans aren’t likely to agree to requiring masks.

South Dakota Democrats say new COVID-19 cases in the House show the chamber isn’t doing enough to protect lawmakers and the public from the coronavirus.

“I think now that we have actually seen COVID in our capitol and in our members who have it, it’s prevalent, it’s here. It’s a very easy virus to spread,” Rep. Erin Healy, (D) Sioux Falls said.

Right now, wearing masks is “encouraged” on the House floor and during committee hearings. But Democrats say the House leadership needs to step up and require face coverings.

“And when you see your colleagues who are being tested positive for COVID and walking around the capitol without masks it’s really upsetting to me,” Healy said.

But the House Speaker doesn’t think the chamber will require masks.

“We have to remember that it’s the will of the people in the caucus, the will of the people in the body as to what determines how we move forward and at this time, I don’t see that being a very big push,” Rep. Spencer Gosch, (R) House Speaker said.

House Republicans say their current COVID-19 guidelines have been working.

“We put the processes and procedures in place knowing that something would come up and we made it a long way without much happening. But then we had a few this week and so we follow and are continuing to follow those processes that we set up. But the good news is the numbers across the state are going down,” Rep. Kent Peterson, (R) House Majority Leader.

House Republicans say lawmakers exposed to the virus have been able to work remotely ensuring that the daily business of the legislature moves forward. But Democrats say getting their legislative work done could be jeopardized without a mask requirement.

Lawmakers can attend the session remotely if they’ve tested positive, or are awaiting test results, or have had direct contact with someone who has COVID-19.