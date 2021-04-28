South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating three-vehicle crash on I-29

Local News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash near the Tea Exit on I-29.

According to the spokesperson with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the vehicles were on the southbound exit ramp when the crash happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was hurt. Authorities say all three drivers were wearing seat belts.

