South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating fatal two-vehicle crash near Meckling

CLAY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in South Dakota are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened east of Meckling on Tuesday morning.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a van was heading east on Highway 50 when it struck the back of a pickup that was also eastbound. The pickup was traveling slowly because it was working on the roadway. It did have a light board signaling other vehicles to go around.

The 54-year-old driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 62-year-old man driving the pickup received minor injuries and was taken to the Yankton Hospital.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.

