South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating fatal one-vehicle crash in Jones County

MURDO, S.D. (KELO) — A one-vehicle crash east of Murdo, South Dakota left one person dead and another person injured Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, a pickup was heading west on I-90 when it went into the north ditch and rolled. Officials say both occupants were wearing seat belts, but a 31-year-old passenger was partially ejected. The man later died as a result of his injuries. The driver was transported to a hospital in Pierre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Names of the two people involved are not being released at this time. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

