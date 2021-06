VOLIN, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that happened east of Volin Sunday night.

Authorities say an SUV was heading east on Bluff Road when it went into the ditch and rolled. The driver, a 61-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is not yet being released, pending notification of family members.