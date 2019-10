SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers dropped off fresh cornhole boards to the Glory House in Sioux Falls this week.

The troopers stopped by the organization in early September to play some bags.

Well…it's not every day the South Dakota Highway Patrol stop by for a friendly game of bags with the clients. 😊 Posted by Glory House on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

On Facebook, Glory House said the troopers noticed the boards were in rough shape, so they dropped of new ones with the agency’s logo on them.

Remember when the South Dakota Highway Patrol stopped to play bags with our clients? The noticed our boards were in… Posted by Glory House on Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Glory House is a transition home for people trying to re-enter the community.