South Dakota Highway Patrol conducting “Operation Safe” on Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol will be conducting a statewide “Operation Safe” on Wednesday in an effort to encourage safe holiday driving,

“Thanksgiving is a major travel holiday and that increases the chances of motor vehicle crashes,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. “When driving, remember to stay focused; slow down, pay attention, drive sober, and wear a seat belt. You can think about the holiday and all that good food when you are not driving.”

The 102-hour holiday reporting period for motor vehicle traffic crashes begins at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24, and ends at midnight, Sunday, Nov. 28. Last year in South Dakota during the same reporting period, there were 198 crashes resulting in 27 injuries and no fatalities.